Brexit is a new world businesses still need to figure out

The same can be said for Nissan Motor Co., which hasn’t yet confirmed whether all models built at its plant in Sunderland, northeast England, contain enough local content to avoid tariffs. The Japanese carmaker opened the plant in the mid-1980s specifically to access the European single market. The government has attempted to ease the transition by delaying the introduction of full border controls. Companies moving goods into Britain won't have to file customs declarations for six months. UK businesses exporting goods into the EU won't have to produce rules-of-origin paperwork proving their goods were sourced domestically — and therefore exempt from tariffs -- until the end of 2021, according to a Dec. 29 guidance note from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs. Firms could still be asked to provide the documents retrospectively.