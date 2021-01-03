Brexit means UK can use tax to drive investment, PM Boris Johnson says

Brexit means UK can use tax to drive investment, PM Boris Johnson says1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 07:06 PM IST
Leaving the European Union is an opportunity for the U.K. to use taxes and subsidies to encourage companies to step up spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Leaving the European Union is an opportunity for the UK to use taxes and subsidies to encourage companies to step up spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
In addition to regulatory change, “you can use tax systems and subsidies to drive investment," he said on the BBC’s Sunday AM show.
Muradnagar roof collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences1 min read . 08:01 PM IST
'Disgraceful to politicise such critical issue': Vardhan to oppn on Covid vaccine efficacy3 min read . 07:47 PM IST
Western Railway commissions automatic coach washing plant at coaching depot, Mumbai Central1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
India's first Covid infection to gold smuggling case: Kerala's tumultuous 20205 min read . 07:40 PM IST
The UK is now operating outside of the bloc for the first time after the end of the transition period. Many economists expect that more paperwork and other barriers to trade will hurt economic growth just as the coronavirus pandemic is already hammering output.
Despite a raft of new rules for trading with the EU, Brexit is still a boon for exporters, Johnson said.
“There is some bureaucracy and we’re trying to remove it," Johnson said when asked about the new red tape that took effect on Jan. 1. “We have a massive opportunity to expand our horizons, and to think globally, and to think big."
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.