Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brexit means UK can use tax to drive investment, PM Boris Johnson says
British PM Boris Johnson’s visit in January offers a chance for India and the UK to start discussions on a trade agreement

Brexit means UK can use tax to drive investment, PM Boris Johnson says

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST Bloomberg

Leaving the European Union is an opportunity for the U.K. to use taxes and subsidies to encourage companies to step up spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Leaving the European Union is an opportunity for the UK to use taxes and subsidies to encourage companies to step up spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Leaving the European Union is an opportunity for the UK to use taxes and subsidies to encourage companies to step up spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

In addition to regulatory change, “you can use tax systems and subsidies to drive investment," he said on the BBC’s Sunday AM show.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

Muradnagar roof collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST

'Disgraceful to politicise such critical issue': Vardhan to oppn on Covid vaccine efficacy

3 min read . 07:47 PM IST

Western Railway commissions automatic coach washing plant at coaching depot, Mumbai Central

1 min read . 07:43 PM IST

In addition to regulatory change, “you can use tax systems and subsidies to drive investment," he said on the BBC’s Sunday AM show.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

Muradnagar roof collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST

'Disgraceful to politicise such critical issue': Vardhan to oppn on Covid vaccine efficacy

3 min read . 07:47 PM IST

Western Railway commissions automatic coach washing plant at coaching depot, Mumbai Central

1 min read . 07:43 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The UK is now operating outside of the bloc for the first time after the end of the transition period. Many economists expect that more paperwork and other barriers to trade will hurt economic growth just as the coronavirus pandemic is already hammering output.

Despite a raft of new rules for trading with the EU, Brexit is still a boon for exporters, Johnson said.

“There is some bureaucracy and we’re trying to remove it," Johnson said when asked about the new red tape that took effect on Jan. 1. “We have a massive opportunity to expand our horizons, and to think globally, and to think big."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.