Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently: Sunak
British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently: Sunak

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Reuters

Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services), said the minister

Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but a trade deal with the European Union gives reassurance that there will be co-operation on the regulatory approach to sector.

Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but a trade deal with the European Union gives reassurance that there will be co-operation on the regulatory approach to sector.

"Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services)," Sunak told broadcasters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Challenge any Union minister to debate farm laws with farmers to clear doubts: Kejriwal at Singhu

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

"Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services)," Sunak told broadcasters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Challenge any Union minister to debate farm laws with farmers to clear doubts: Kejriwal at Singhu

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"But this deal also provides reassurance because there's a stable regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal, which I think will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.