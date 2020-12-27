Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently: Sunak

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently: Sunak1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services), said the minister
Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but a trade deal with the European Union gives reassurance that there will be co-operation on the regulatory approach to sector.
"Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services)," Sunak told broadcasters.
"But this deal also provides reassurance because there's a stable regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal, which I think will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
