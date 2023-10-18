During his second confirmed trip outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and extended an invitation for global investment in the Northern Sea route.

Putin warmly referred to Xi as his “dear friend" and lauded the Belt and Road Initiative for its role in fostering global connectivity and cooperation.

"Russia and China, like most countries of the world, share the desire for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in order to achieve universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being, while respecting the diversity of civilization and the right of each State to its own development model," Putin said.

Putin, a participant in previous Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) summits, led a prominent delegation from Moscow to the event.

He emphasized the potential for enhancing trade between the East and West. Putin also expressed gratitude for Xi's invitation and highlighted Russia's potential to contribute significantly to China's contemporary reinterpretation of the historic Silk Road.

“China and Russia have maintained close and effective strategic coordination, and bilateral trade volume has reached a historical high", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

“Political mutual trust between the two countries are continuously deepening", state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Moments before Putin began his address, a small group of European delegates, which included former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, reportedly exited the room, according to a Reuters observer.

Putin said the BRI fitted with Russia which he said was developing a host of transport infrastructure to crisscross the world's biggest country, notably from the Northern Sea Route which runs from Murmansk near Russia's border with Norway eastwards to the Bering Strait near Alaska.

"As for the Northern Sea Route, Russia does not just offer its partners to actively use its transit potential, I will say more: we invite interested states to participate directly in its development, and we are ready to provide reliable ice breaker navigation, communication and supply," Putin said.

“Starting next year, navigation for ice-class cargo ships along the entire length of the Northern Sea Route will become year-round."

Putin's delegation included high-ranking Russian figures such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is scheduled for an upcoming visit to North Korea, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the key figure in the field of oil and gas, and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

The delegation from Moscow also encompassed a range of other notable figures, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin economic advisor Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and Igor Morgulov, Russia's ambassador to China.

