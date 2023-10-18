BRI Summit: Putin advocates Russia's northern sea route; hails 'dear Friend' Xi Jinping
Putin praises Xi Jinping for the Belt and Road Initiative and invites global investment in the Northern Sea route.
During his second confirmed trip outside the former Soviet Union since the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and extended an invitation for global investment in the Northern Sea route.
