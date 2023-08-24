Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 15th BRICS Summit being held at Johannesburg in South Africa. At the meet PM Modi said," I believe BRICS and friendly countries can work together to strengthen a multi polar world'.

Further, BRICS leaders announced on Thursday the "historic" admission of six new countries from next year as the club of large and populous emerging economies seeks to reshape the global order. The BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- agreed at their annual summit to make Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates full members from 1 January. The bloc, founded in 2009 and expanded the following year to include South Africa, has risen to prominence at a time of intense geopolitical rivalry and analysts said its 15th summit in Johannesburg could be pivotal.

Here are top five quotes of PM Modi

-PM Modi empahasised on the humanitarian aid to South Africa. he said, “..Around 4,400 Indian peacekeepers which also include women are deployed in Africa to restore peace. We are working with Africa in the fight against terrorism and piracy.."

-PM Modi further said, “India has given high importance to relations with Africa. We have opened 16 new missions in Africa. Today, India is Africa's fourth largest trade partner and the fifth largest investor..."

-"I believe that BRICS nations and friendly nations present here can contribute to strengthening a multipolar world" PM Modi added.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India enjoys "deep" ties with the new members and "with the help of BRICS, new dimensions will be added to our bilateral cooperation".

-At the Summit PM Modi also hailed Chandrayaan-3 success. "Yesterday Chandrayaan 3 achieved the soft landing on the south pole of the moon and this is not only for India but for scientists across the world. This is the first attempt made by any country on the South Pole and that is a successful attempt," he said.

(With agency inputs)