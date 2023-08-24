comScore
BRICS 2023: UAE President appreciates inclusion of his country as member, says 'We look forward to a…'
BRICS 2023 summit: UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 24 August said his country looks forward to working with BRICS for the benefit of all.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group. We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world."

BRICS Summit 2023 LIVE

Apart from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, six more countries become members of the BRICS. The new members include Argentina, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 01:51 PM IST
