BRICS 2023: UAE President appreciates inclusion of his country as member, says 'We look forward to a…'
Six new countries, including UAE and Saudi Arabia, join BRICS, UAE President looks forward to cooperation.
BRICS 2023 summit: UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 24 August said his country looks forward to working with BRICS for the benefit of all.
Apart from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, six more countries become members of the BRICS. The new members include Argentina, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt.