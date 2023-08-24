BRICS 2023 summit: UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 24 August said his country looks forward to working with BRICS for the benefit of all.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group. We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world."