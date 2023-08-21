BRICS vs G7: China pushes for expansion of BRICS to become geopolitical rival of G71 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Ahead of the BRICS summit, China has made its intention clear that the country will be pushing for the expansion of the grouping to build its presence as a geopolitical rival of G7
The upcoming BRICS summit will focus a lot on the plans of the expansion of the international grouping. Member nation China will be trying its best to push the BRICS bloc of emerging markets to evolves as a full-scale rival to the G7 this week, reported the Financial Times