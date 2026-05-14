BRICS 2026: India flags concern over West Asia conflict, says safe, unimpeded maritime flows ‘vital’

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar raised concerns about the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, calling on BRICS countries to find practical solutions to deal with rising geopolitical instability and what he described as unilateral coercive measures.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day BRICS meeting in New Delhi, he emphasised that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity should guide international relations, adding that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable way to resolve conflicts, without naming any specific country.

Jaishankar highlighted the severe global impact on emerging markets and developing nations, noting that the world is currently “increasingly complicated and uncertain”.

In a post on X detailing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, the Minister stated that he was "Pleased to welcome my colleagues at #BRICSIndia2026 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi today". He observed that the gathering occurs at a critical juncture, noting, “We are meeting at a time when the world is increasingly complicated and uncertain, with severe impacts on emerging markets and developing countries”.

Jaishankar said India stands ready to contribute constructively towards de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability while noting that "peace cannot be piecemeal" and “it is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure.”

The external affairs minister said safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being.

During the high-level discussions, the EAM underlined the need for a "More effective response to challenges to energy, food, fertiliser and health security". He also stressed the importance of “Unimpeded and safe maritime flows through international waterways, vital for global economic well-being”.

Focusing on global stability, Jaishankar called for "Securing reliable supply chains and diversified markets for economic resilience" and "Addressing climate change while upholding principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities".

He further advocated for “Leveraging technology for good governance and inclusive growth, while addressing concerns of trust, transparency and equitable access”.

Addressing geopolitical tensions, he emphasised "Addressing challenges to international peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy, and stronger cooperation against terrorism". He notably pushed for “Reformed multilateralism, including reform of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories”.

Affirming India's commitment to the bloc, the Minister noted that the "#IndiaBRICSChairship is geared towards building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability". He expressed his confidence that the “#BRICSIndia2026 discussions will be useful towards achieving a more stable, equitable and inclusive international order”.

Serving as the foundation of India’s 2026 BRICS presidency, the two-day summit on 14–15 May is expected to set the strategic direction for the upcoming Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. It marks the first major ministerial meeting under India’s current chairship, bringing member nations together for high-level discussions with wider global implications.

Meanwhile, the capital has seen intense diplomatic activity, with the External Affairs Minister holding a series of back-to-back bilateral meetings on the sidelines. These talks included representatives from countries such as Russia, China, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, Iran, and Maldives, underscoring the broad scope and intensity of engagement at the summit.

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The momentum is likely to continue on Friday as ministerial meetings proceed, allowing for more in-depth discussions and additional bilateral engagements. These concluding sessions are expected to reinforce the cooperative frameworks built over the week before the visiting delegates wrap up their visit to the Indian capital.