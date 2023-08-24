Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

BRICS: 6 more countries become members; Argentina, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Egypt join in

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

BRICS expands with six new members, including Argentina, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (R) look on during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 24, 2023. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)

BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa: 6 more countries become members. The new members include Argentina, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered an address on August 24 and declared the names of the new members while announcing the summit's outcomes.

Official sources earlier informed Reuters that the BRICS group of developing nations was on the verge of extending invitations to potential new members.

Also Read: PM Modi backs BRICS expansion, calls for consensus-based move

This move holds the potential to open the doors for numerous interested countries to align with a coalition committed to championing the interests of the "Global South".

President Ramaphosa spoke about Chandrayaan-3 while inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver a speech. PM Modi, in his speech, backed the expansion while advocating for a “multi-polar" world order. He also spoke at length about India's achievement in space research.

No Pakistan in BRICS

China's push to incorporate Pakistan into the BRICS alliance earlier stirred a diplomatic conundrum, introducing a layer of complexity to the ongoing proceedings. China's rationale behind this initiative stems from its belief that the BRICS alliance should embrace an expanded membership, thereby accommodating more developing nations.

India's stance on expansion

Nonetheless, this proposition encountered a substantial roadblock in the form of India's opposition. Earlier, India staunchly opposed any efforts to broaden the BRICS membership, expressing concerns that such an expansion could potentially dilute the alliance's fundamental objectives and weaken the established consensus among its current members. New Delhi even opposed Belarus' earlier bid for BRICS membership.

Also Read: BRICS 2023 highlights: India, a fastest-growing economy, will be growth engine of world, says PM Modi

However, on August 23, PM Narendra Modi advocated for the enlargement of the five-nation consortium. He underscored India's profound commitment to nations of the Global South during its tenure as the head of the G20 presidency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.