Did BRICS nations reach consensus? What report reveals about 4 am talks

BRICS INDIA 2026: BRICS nations have reportedly reached a consensus on a joint statement after negotiations continued until 4 am on Saturday, with India playing a central role in reconciling differences among members, including over contentious issues linked to the wider West Asia tensions, news agency ANI reported.

The 10 full members and Saudi Arabia agreed on a joint communique despite sharply divergent geopolitical positions, Bloomberg reported citing an Indian government official.

The negotiations lasted into the early hours of Saturday and were particularly complex given the need to secure agreement among countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Bloomberg report added citing the goverment official.

The joint statement is expected to be issued during the BRICS Summit in India on Saturday, following intensive negotiations that extended into the early hours of the morning, ANI report said.

LiveMint could not independently verify this development.

The reported agreement marks a diplomatic breakthrough for the BRICS nations, which brings together countries with sharply different positions on some of the most pressing geopolitical issues.

Among the most difficult dynamics are those involving Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, all of which are members of BRICS despite their differing regional interests and foreign policy positions.

India works to bridge Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE differences The consensus assumes significance because Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are all part of the expanded BRICS grouping despite their deep differences and competing positions on regional and geopolitical issues. Their presence in the same forum made consensus-building more complicated, particularly as the Middle East remains gripped by Iran war and heightened tensions.

The challenge was reportedly pronounced around the Iran war, with BRICS members having differing strategic and political positions on the conflict and the wider crisis in West Asia, ANI report said.

Reaching a common position among countries with such divergent interests required negotiations that continued into the early hours of Saturday, ANI reported.

India led sustained consultations with member countries to reconcile these competing positions and prevent disagreements over contentious issues. The negotiations reportedly produced consensus after talks continued until 4 am, paving the way for the BRICS joint statement to be issued at the summit.

BRICS joint statement to be issued at summit today, 12 September The joint statement will reportedly be issued by the BRICS nations during the summit on Saturday, 12 September.

The declaration is expected to set out the group's common position on issues discussed by leaders and delegations during the summit, including major international and geopolitical developments.

What is BRICS and why is the grouping important? BRICS has developed into an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies. It provides a forum for members to discuss economic policy, global governance and shared development priorities.

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The grouping's agenda extends across development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. Through sustained dialogue, BRICS has also sought to amplify the interests of the Global South in international institutions.

Its expanding membership has brought together economies and governments with different political systems, strategic priorities and regional interests, making consensus-building an important part of its functioning.

Narendra Modi welcomes Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin at BRICS Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed BRICS delegates, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the BRICS Summit 2026.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

The theme reflects India's stated focus on strengthening the group's existing achievements and institutional effectiveness, while placing development, sustainability and innovation at the centre of the summit's agenda.