National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has indirectly criticized China by suggesting that the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) should collaborate in the effort to list terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime.

However, NSA emphasized the importance of conducting this process without any involvement of politics or biased standards. In essence, he urged for a fair and impartial approach to counter-terrorism measures within the BRICS nations.

During the meeting of the National Security Advisors of BRICS nations, held on Tuesday, Ajit Doval made the remarks. China was represented by Wang Yi, who had been recently reappointed as the country's foreign minister after his predecessor Qin Gang was removed from his position.

Wang had previously served as China's foreign minister from 2013 to 2022 and currently holds the position of director of the foreign affairs department of the ruling Communist Party of China, making him the top diplomat for China.

Ajit Doval pointed out that China, a steadfast ally of Pakistan, has consistently obstructed attempts at the United Nations Security Council to designate groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and other Pakistan-based operatives as international terrorists.

Doval said that the BRICS countries could find common ground in addressing counter-terrorism measures and work together towards this goal. "It is important that the decision-making of the UNSC sanctions committee is free from politicisation and double standards," he said.

During the 13th BRICS National Security Advisors (NSAs) meeting, Ajit Doval highlighted that terrorism continues to be a significant threat to national peace and security. The BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, convened to discuss matters related to security and cooperation among the member nations.

"Terror organisations in the Af-Pak region continue to operate with impunity," he said.

Doval highlighted that the BRICS NSAs meeting took place during a period of significant transformation in the international security landscape.

He said non-traditional challenges of food, water, and energy security are witnessing stress and the inclusion of these topics by South Africa in the BRICS NSA’s Meeting reflects a clear understanding of the broader dimensions of security.

According to Doval, water security is a significant global concern, and responsible usage and conservation of water should be a collective responsibility.

He highlighted the alarming trend of weaponizing water and emphasized the crucial requirement for complete transparency and unrestricted information exchange, especially concerning shared cross-border water resources.

“The politicisation of water needs to be countered", he said.

India has expressed concerns over China's construction of dams in Tibet that affect the Brahmaputra River, raising issues related to water security and regional cooperation.

Doval pointed out that the United Nations has designated 2023 as the International Year of Millets, emphasizing India's support for educational and behavioural approaches to environmental conservation. He mentioned India's initiatives like Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), which aim to promote sustainable lifestyles and individual contributions to environmental protection.

Doval said India was a major actor in the global food supply system and has assisted many countries during the pandemic.

He said along with the supply of food there was a need to ensure unhindered availability of fertilisers.

Doval said today’s fertiliser shortage could be tomorrow’s food crisis.

He said the importance of research and development occupies primacy in the cyber domain to confront common threats and risks due to emerging technologies.

He expressed satisfaction that the BRICS working group on ICTs has identified some cutting-edge areas like AI, quantum computing, cloud security, Blockchain and the Internet of Things as possible Research topics.

He mentioned that the opportunities presented by the digital age will also throw up challenges and the need to be united to fortify cyber defences, foster international cooperation and build a resilient national cyberinfrastructure. He said cyber-attacks know no borders, adding that the linkage between cyber criminals and terrorists is an emerging concern.

Doval said supply chain disruptions have had a disproportional effect on the food security of vulnerable populations. This needs to be urgently addressed which is a shared commitment and common responsibility, he said.

Access to a secure and affordable supply of critical materials for the development of clean energy technologies is crucial, he said.

During India’s G20 Presidency, one of the priorities is to voice the concerns of developing countries, Doval said, adding India was proposing to create a global biofuel alliance under G-20.

(With inputs from PTI)