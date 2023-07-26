‘BRICS can work on listing terrorist outfits under UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime,’ says NSA Ajit Doval3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has indirectly criticized China by suggesting that the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) should collaborate in the effort to list terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime.
