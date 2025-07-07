BRICS condemn violence in Gaza and Iran, call for global reform | Here what it says

BRICS leaders on Sunday condemned the violence in Gaza and Iran, and pushed for reforms in global institutions. As forums like the G7 and G20 struggle with internal rifts and Donald Trump’s "America First" stance, BRICS expansion, a group of developing nations, is creating fresh space for diplomatic engagement.
"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025," leaders said in a summit statement, according to AFP. "We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities," the bloc added.
