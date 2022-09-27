BRICS countries should join hands to innovate affordable scientific solutions: Jitendra Singh

He said that in the last eight years the Indian government’s R&D expenditure has almost doubled. For 2022 budget, Rupees 14,800 Crore has been allocated for Ministry of Science and Technology. A budget of ₹5,000 crore has been allocated for the creation of a National Research Foundation (NRF). “As a result of increased investment, India has reached 3rd position in scientific publication as per NSF database. The country has featured within the top 50 innovative economies globally, as per Global Innovation Index (GII). It has also reached 3rd Position in terms of number of PhDs, in size of Higher Education System; as well as in terms of number of Start-ups."