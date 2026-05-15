BRICS foreign ministers differ over Middle East war, condemn Pahalgam terror attack as India releases Chair's statement

India on Friday released a Chair’s statement at the end of the annual BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi instead of issuing a joint declaration, citing differences among member nations over the situation in the Middle East.

The Chair’s statement mentioned that the ministers strongly denounced all forms of terrorism, describing such acts as criminal and unjustifiable regardless of the motives, timing, location, or perpetrators. It specifically condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured.

“There were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region. BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives,” the statement said.

Israel-Gaza war: BRICS ministers call for 'unconditional ceasefire’ The ministers called for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urged all parties to preserve the ceasefire while ensuring full and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the region, according to the statement.

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“They exhorted the parties to engage in good faith in further negotiations to achieve an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and all other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the release of all hostages and detainees held in violation of international law, and sustained and unhindered access and delivery of humanitarian aid. They reasserted their steadfast support for UNRWA and stressed the need to fully respect the mandate, bestowed on it by the UNGA, for the provision of basic services to Palestine refugees in its five fields of operations,” the statement read.

It further said, “They called on all relevant parties to respect their obligations under international law and act with utmost restraint and to avoid escalatory actions and provocative declarations. They noted, in this regard, the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the legal proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel, which, inter alia, reaffirmed Israel’s legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

BRICS ministers reject ‘double standards in countering terrorism’ The statement noted that the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to tackling terrorism in every form, including cross-border infiltration, terror financing, and the provision of safe havens. It also stressed that terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group.

"They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. They urged to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering terrorism," the chair's statement read.

Moreover, the BRICS chair’s statement also expressed serious concern over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that it said are not in line with World Trade Organisation rules. It also emphasised the importance of safeguarding navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.