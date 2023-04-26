BRICS gets influx of interest as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and more knock on its door: Will members open up?2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally.
As many as 19 countries have expressed an interest in joining the BRICS group of nations as they prepare to hold their annual meeting in South Africa. The BRICS nations, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will meet in Cape Town on June 2-3 to discuss the expansion of the bloc.
