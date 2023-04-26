As many as 19 countries have expressed an interest in joining the BRICS group of nations as they prepare to hold their annual meeting in South Africa. The BRICS nations, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will meet in Cape Town on June 2-3 to discuss the expansion of the bloc.

Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the group said, as reported by Bloomberg, “What will be discussed is the expansion of BRICS and the modalities of how this will happen. Thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day."

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, Indonesia, and others have expressed their desire to join.

The foreign ministers from the five member states have all confirmed that they will attend the discussions in June, where they will discuss the expansion of the BRICS and the modalities of how this will happen. The nations will also discuss Sudan apart from the regular affairs and membership, Sooklal also said.

The BRICS, representing around one-fifth of the world’s economy, has emerged as a powerful new voice alternative to the West. At present, the five members of BRICS contribute 16 per cent to world trade and around 24 per cent to global GDP.

BRICS was formed on June 16, 2009, and South Africa was the only country to join the block after its formation in December 2010. Last year, China initiated the conversation around expanding the body as it tried to build diplomatic clout to counter the West’s dominance in the United Nations. However, the expansion poses concerns among the present members that their influence will decrease, especially if pro-Chinese nations are admitted. China’s GDP is more than twice the size of all four other BRICS member combined.

