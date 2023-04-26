BRICS was formed on June 16, 2009, and South Africa was the only country to join the block after its formation in December 2010. Last year, China initiated the conversation around expanding the body as it tried to build diplomatic clout to counter the West’s dominance in the United Nations. However, the expansion poses concerns among the present members that their influence will decrease, especially if pro-Chinese nations are admitted. China’s GDP is more than twice the size of all four other BRICS member combined.

