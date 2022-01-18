BRICS STI Steering Committee meeting decides India will host 5 events in 2022

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In an official statement it was announced that India will host five events in 2022 as decided by in the 15th meeting of the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee on 17 January 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement it was announced that India will host five events in 2022 as decided by in the 15th meeting of the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee on 17 January 2022.

During this event India handed over the chairmanship to China from January 2022. The Calendar of BRICS STI activities and expected deliverables were discussed at the meeting organized virtually, the official statement said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

During this event India handed over the chairmanship to China from January 2022. The Calendar of BRICS STI activities and expected deliverables were discussed at the meeting organized virtually, the official statement said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The events that India is set to host include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The events that India is set to host include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-BRICS Startups Forum meeting

-BRICS Startups Forum meeting

-Working Groups meetings on Energy; Biotechnology & Biomedicine; ICT & High-Performance Computing

-Working Groups meetings on Energy; Biotechnology & Biomedicine; ICT & High-Performance Computing

-Launch event of BRICS innovation Launchpad as a microsite( Knowledge Hub) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Launch event of BRICS innovation Launchpad as a microsite( Knowledge Hub) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-STIEP (Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership) Working Group Meeting

-STIEP (Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership) Working Group Meeting

The theme for BRICS 2022 is “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development". {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The theme for BRICS 2022 is “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development". {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A series of sectoral events and meetings, including Minister level and BRICS Summit, will be organized during the year, the BRICS calendar mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A series of sectoral events and meetings, including Minister level and BRICS Summit, will be organized during the year, the BRICS calendar mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BRICS STI Steering Committee meeting was attended by representatives from BRICS scientific ministries, foreign Missions.

The BRICS STI Steering Committee meeting was attended by representatives from BRICS scientific ministries, foreign Missions.

Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor and Head International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology, represented India during the meeting.

Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor and Head International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology, represented India during the meeting.

China presented broad outline of activities to be carried out during the whole year which includes thematic meetings, BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, Senior official, and Ministerial level meetings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China presented broad outline of activities to be carried out during the whole year which includes thematic meetings, BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, Senior official, and Ministerial level meetings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 25 events were planned, of which India will host a total of five.

A total of 25 events were planned, of which India will host a total of five.

DPIIT is the main executing agency for BRICS startups Forum and creation of innovation Knowledge Hub.

DPIIT is the main executing agency for BRICS startups Forum and creation of innovation Knowledge Hub.

The BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be held in September 2022 in a virtual format, and thematic focus may be Carbon peak neutralization; Biomedicine, Artificial Intelligence, Material Science; Modern Agriculture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be held in September 2022 in a virtual format, and thematic focus may be Carbon peak neutralization; Biomedicine, Artificial Intelligence, Material Science; Modern Agriculture. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China also proposed to host the 10th BRICS S&T Ministerial meeting and Senior Official Meeting in September 2022 during the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee meeting, the official statement said.

China also proposed to host the 10th BRICS S&T Ministerial meeting and Senior Official Meeting in September 2022 during the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee meeting, the official statement said.

The meeting theme would promote Open, Inclusive, and Shared Science, Technology, and Innovation. At the sideline of the Ministerial meeting, an exhibition will be organized showcasing outcomes of successful projects supported under the BRICS Framework Programme( 2015-2022).

The meeting theme would promote Open, Inclusive, and Shared Science, Technology, and Innovation. At the sideline of the Ministerial meeting, an exhibition will be organized showcasing outcomes of successful projects supported under the BRICS Framework Programme( 2015-2022).

During the meeting it was agreed that by the end of this month, all countries will notify the specific dates, venue, and format of meeting. India tentatively indicated willingness to host the STIEP working group meeting on 23rd – 24th March 2022 and BRICS Startups Forum Meeting in May/June 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the meeting it was agreed that by the end of this month, all countries will notify the specific dates, venue, and format of meeting. India tentatively indicated willingness to host the STIEP working group meeting on 23rd – 24th March 2022 and BRICS Startups Forum Meeting in May/June 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}