BRICS summit 2023 in South Africa: PM Modi to play a key role; check what’s on agenda1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Leaders from the BRICS economic alliance gather in Johannesburg, South Africa for a summit focusing on political and economic influence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to play a key role.
Leaders from the BRICS economic alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are gathering in Johannesburg's financial district of Sandton for a three-day summit. The meeting is anticipated to witness discussions on ways to consolidate political and economic influence in the developing world, marking a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.