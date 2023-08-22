Leaders from the BRICS economic alliance gather in Johannesburg, South Africa for a summit focusing on political and economic influence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to play a key role.
Leaders from the BRICS economic alliance, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are gathering in Johannesburg's financial district of Sandton for a three-day summit. The meeting is anticipated to witness discussions on ways to consolidate political and economic influence in the developing world, marking a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.
China's President Xi Jinping's participation in the summit underscores the nation's continued investment in the BRICS alliance as a vehicle for its strategic aspirations. In a noteworthy move, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via video link due to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over the Ukrainian conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be a key part of the summit, which will be joined by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as well.
The core of the discussions is expected to revolve around strengthening cooperation among nations in the Global South. This sentiment resonates with Russia and China's shared inclination to challenge perceived Western hegemony in global institutions. The meeting is set to draw the attention of numerous developing nations that are considering BRICS membership.
A significant focal point is the proposed expansion of the BRICS bloc. Saudi Arabia, along with more than 20 other countries, has formally applied for membership. This move has the potential to create a more diverse and robust coalition that could counterbalance the influence of Western powers.
While Brazil, India and South Africa have expressed reservations about expansion, there appears to be growing momentum towards it. Discussions about the criteria for new member inclusion are on the agenda, reflecting China's eagerness to broaden the alliance's reach.
The United States and the European Union are closely monitoring the developments, aiming to counterbalance the potential impact of increased Russian and Chinese influence within the BRICS alliance. The summit is also likely to witness discussions on challenging the dominance of the US dollar in global financial systems.
