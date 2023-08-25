BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi, President Xi discuss ‘peace in border’ during brief interactions1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:33 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. They discussed improving China-India relations and resolving Ladakh border issues.
PM Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday. During the discussion, they emphasised the mutual benefits of improving China-India relations as stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin.