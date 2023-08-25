PM Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday. During the discussion, they emphasised the mutual benefits of improving China-India relations as stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

The two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest, the Chinese Foreign Ministry cited

“President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region. The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border region," the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

PM Modi, President X agree to hasten disengagement in Ladakh

PM Modi raised concerns over unresolved Ladakh border issues. Both leaders agreed to direct officials to hasten disengagement.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, while addressing a press conference on India’s participation at the 15th BRICS summit, said PM Modi in his conversation with the Chinese President underlined that the maintenance of peace in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China ties.

"Prime Minister had interactions with other BRICS leaders. In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas. Prime Minister underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship," Kwatra said.

"In this regard, the two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)