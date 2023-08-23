BRICS Summit: PM Modi, South African President Ramaphosa discuss multilateral issues1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields including defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation and people-to-people ties
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday reviewed bilateral ties and discussed regional and multilateral issues during a meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.
