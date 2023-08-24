BRICS Summit: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa praises Mahatma Gandhi, says 'taught us passive resistance'1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 06:59 AM IST
South African President praises Gandhi's role in mobilizing people against apartheid and defeating it.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the important role played by Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa's history and helping defeat apartheid. Ramaphosa noted that Gandhi taught his country the value of passive resistance which helped mobilize its people against apartheid and eventually defeat it.