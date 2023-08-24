South African President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the important role played by Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa's history and helping defeat apartheid. Ramaphosa noted that Gandhi taught his country the value of passive resistance which helped mobilize its people against apartheid and eventually defeat it.

While reacting to PM Modi's comments on Gandhi at the BRICS Summit, Ramaphosa said (as quoted by PTI), “Gandhi was one who was strong on resistance. He taught us passive resistance which he perfected and we escalated to various acts of boycotts against the apartheid system. Through that, we were able to encourage citizen activism in organisations that were involved in our struggle, like the African National Congress and others."

The South African President added, “(It) mobilised our people against apartheid and finally defeated it, so Mahatma Gandhi played a very important role in the history of South Africa,"

During his address at the 15th BRICS Summit, PM Modi had noted that the Summit was taking place not far from where Mahatma Gandhi had established the Tolstoy Farm. The farm acted as a vibrant self-sufficient commune during Gandhi's tenure as a lawyer while staying in South Africa.

During his address at the opening plenary session of the 15th BRICS summit, PM Modi had also called for establishing BRICS space exploration consortium. He said, “We are already working on the BRICS satellite constellation, but to move a step further, we should think about establishing a BRICS space exploration consortium,"

President Ramaphosa thanked PM Modi for making the proposal for BRICS space cooperation system while also praising the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"In a few hours, India’s spacecraft Chandrayaan 3 will be landing on the moon. We congratulate you. This for us as the BRICS family is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you and join you in the joy of this great achievement." Ramaphosa noted.

"We also thank you for making the proposal that there should perhaps be a BRICS space cooperation system which is a very forward-looking proposal," the South African President added.

(With inputs from PTI)