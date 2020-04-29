BRICS to allocate $15 bn for rebuilding economies hit by pandemic

NEW DELHI : Foreign ministers of the five large emerging economies of the world —Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—on Tuesday decided to allocate $15 billion towards setting up a special loan instrument to facilitate the rebuilding of their economies ravaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow at the end of a virtual meeting of the five countries.

“We believe that it should become a very good reinforcement for our countries’ economies when they’re coming out of the crisis stage and resume economic operations," Lavrov told Russian reporters.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 20 April while attending the 5th Annual Meeting of board of governors of New Development Bank (NDB) through video-conference suggested that NDB should establish a $10 billion fund to help member countries fight covid-19.

NDB has already fast-tracked financial assistance of about $5 billion to BRICS countries including emergency assistance of $1 billion to India to combat the covid-19 pandemic. The Indian government signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday for a loan of $1.5 billion that will support the government’s response to the pandemic, focusing on immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections of the society, especially women and disadvantaged groups. The World Bank has also approved $1 billion to aid India in its fight against covid-19.

The NDB was established by the BRICS countries in 2014. The purpose of the bank is to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging market economies and developing countries to complement the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development. NDB has so far approved 14 projects of India for an amount of $4,183 million.

In other remarks, made through a translator, Lavrov also said the five countries were of the “common opinion" that the World Health Organization (WHO)—under fire from the US over its covid-19 response—“was an important and unique platform that gathers facts and has the best professionals including from the US."

The meeting of the BRICS countries was convened by the current chair of the group, Russia. Other foreign ministers who attended the meeting were S. Jaishankar of India, Ernesto Araújo (Brazil), Wang Yi (China) and Grace Naledi Pandor (South Africa). In his remarks, Jaishankar said the pandemic had “severely" impacted global economy and output, disrupting global trade and supply chains. “Economic activity across sectors has been negatively impacted leading to loss of jobs and livelihoods. He emphasized that we need to provide support to businesses, especially MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), to tide over the crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost," a statement by the Indian foreign ministry said.

