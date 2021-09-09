BRICS urge need to prevent Afghanistan from being used as staging ground for terrorist attacks

In the joint statement, the leaders said they regret the “glaring inequity" in access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, especially for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable populations. However, they fell short of fully endorsing the proposal to waive patent on covid vaccines, moved by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). “We, therefore, recognize the importance of safe, efficacious, accessible and affordable vaccines. In this regard, we note, inter alia, the ongoing discussions in the WTO on a covid-19 vaccine Intellectual Property Rights waiver and the use of flexibilities of the TRIPS Agreement and the Doha Declaration on TRIPS Agreement and Public Health," the statement said.

