An American nurse thinks that her soul left her body while she was unconscious and met God. Penny Wittbrodt, 52, had been unwell and was having trouble breathing and eating before being rushed to the hospital by her son.

Wittbrodt states that after experiencing the allergic response from eating shellfish, she saw a bright light and then received telepathic instructions from her grandmother's ghost to keep calm. Wittbrodt asserts that, when she came out of her coma, she was instantly healed.

Wittbrodt’s unexpected encounter while in a coma permanently altered her view of life and death. She claimed that the questions she had been struggling with her entire life were finally answered in her encounter with God.

The 52-year-old woman experienced a soul revelation that included both her and her grandmother. Both souls reportedly informed Wittbrodt that life on Earth is quite regimented and that it might easily slip your mind.

Wittbrodt had life-altering close calls in 2014 and 2016. She admitted that she had a severe allergy to shellfish, to the point that she would experience a potentially fatal anaphylactic episode.

Wittbrodt claimed that, after falling into a coma, her soul left her body. The soul looked at her body and who that sick woman was. Wittbrodt remembered, as soon as she thought about them, she saw vivid yellow flowers. She claimed that every flower had its own vibration, sound, fragrance and taste. And one can experience it without going near it.

Wittbrodt complained to God about all the difficulties she and her children had to face after being divorced from her husband. God's responses made it clear to her that her suffering in this world would be made up for in the afterlife.

She learned that material comforts won't be as significant in the afterlife, which was the most crucial lesson she could have learned from her discussion with her creator. "We're meant to move forward, meet challenges, and share kindness," she told amomama.com.