Bright light, yellow flowers: Woman meets God while in a coma, shares her experience2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Penny Wittbrodt’s unexpected encounter while in a coma permanently altered her view of life and death.
Penny Wittbrodt’s unexpected encounter while in a coma permanently altered her view of life and death.
An American nurse thinks that her soul left her body while she was unconscious and met God. Penny Wittbrodt, 52, had been unwell and was having trouble breathing and eating before being rushed to the hospital by her son.