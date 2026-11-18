Former Indian Navy officer Commander Purnendu Tiwary, who remains in detention in Qatar years after being caught up in a high-profile espionage case, has been rushed to hospital in an emergency, his family said, triggering fresh concerns about his health and prompting an urgent appeal to the Indian government to secure his return.

The family said it learnt about his hospitalisation through his wife, who is currently in Qatar and was informed by the Qatari authorities.

Meetu Bhargav, Tiwary's sister, told LiveMint that the news had left the family deeply anxious and reinforced its demand for urgent humanitarian intervention.

"Commander Purnendu Tiwary has been rushed to hospital in an emergency, and the family learnt about his condition through his wife, who is in Qatar and was informed by the Qatari authorities. This is deeply alarming and vindicates our repeated humanitarian appeals.

"The Indian officials did not inform the family about his hospitalisation. I urgently appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene immediately and facilitate his return to India on humanitarian grounds. His life and health cannot wait any longer," Bhargav said.

The development has also prompted Tiwary's wife to write to India's Ambassador to Qatar, Dr K. Srikar Reddy, seeking his immediate intervention to bring her husband back to India, as per Bhargav.

In her appeal, she described the hospitalisation as precisely what the family had feared and urged the ambassador to help secure his return on humanitarian grounds.

"I humbly request your immediate personal intervention to facilitate his return to India on humanitarian grounds. Given his age and medical condition, please help bring him home before it is too late," she wrote.

‘I have only one prayer left’: An 88-year-old mother's wait for her son For 88-year-old Pramodini Tiwary, the news of her son's emergency hospitalisation is another devastating blow in a wait that has stretched over years. Her wish is now painfully simple: to see her 67-year-old son return home from Qatar, safe and alive.

In an earlier written interview with LiveMint, the elderly mother spoke about the anguish of watching her son remain in Doha amid prolonged detention and uncertainty, even as his seven fellow former Indian Navy personnel returned home.

“As a mother, I was heartbroken when, on 12 February 2024, I learnt that my son, Cdr Purnendu Tiwary, was the only one left behind in Doha while his seven fellow Navy veterans returned to India,” she said.

The family, she said, had repeatedly been assured that only a few formalities remained before Purnendu could return home.

“We were repeatedly assured that only some formalities remained and that, once completed, Purnendu too would return home. The MEA had also publicly stated that he had to complete certain paper formalities before his return,” she said.

But the wait has continued, with the family increasingly worried about his physical and psychological well-being.

Pramodini Tiwary said her son suffers from several ailments, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which the family attributes to his prolonged solitary confinement.

“He is suffering from multiple serious ailments, including PTSD following prolonged solitary confinement. Every additional day of incarceration is taking a severe toll on his physical and psychological well-being,” she said.

For a mother who has spent years hoping for her son's return, the uncertainty has become almost unbearable.

“At 88, I am a shattered mother. I have only one prayer: that God show mercy on my son, end his suffering and bring him safely home.”

Why is Purnendu Tiwary still in Qatar? Tiwary was among eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar in 2022 in a high-profile espionage case that attracted considerable attention in India and became a major diplomatic concern.

While seven of the veterans returned to India in February 2024, Tiwary remained in Qatar. He subsequently became involved in a separate financial case in the country.

His family has questioned the six-year sentence imposed in that matter and cited subsequent court proceedings which, according to them, found him not guilty in a separate case initiated by Dehra Global's CEO.

MEA says Indian Embassy is providing consular assistance The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), meanwhile, has maintained that the Indian Embassy in Qatar is providing consular assistance to Tiwary and remains in contact with his family.

In April, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries, said Indian officials had met Tiwary in prison and were in regular contact with his family.

“Our embassy is in touch with Commander Tiwary and his family and is providing all possible consular assistance,” Jaiswal said.

From receiving a national honour to pleading for his return Tiwary is a decorated former Indian Navy officer and recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, which was presented to him in 2019 by then-President Ram Nath Kovind.

His family says he was the first armed forces veteran to receive the honour.