‘Bring them home now’: Israel launches campaign during Super Bowl to raise awareness of Hamas' hostages in Gaza
Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate releases videos raising awareness of the 136 hostages in Hamas captivity ahead of the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs bagged the Lombardi Trophy defeating 49ers on Sunday
Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate released videos, ahead of the Super Bowl, aimed at “raising awareness of the 136 hostages that remain in Hamas captivity". The videos are to be broadcasted on Paramount smart TVs, billboards and via sports and current affairs websites, reported Times of Israel.
In the advertisement, Rapaport promotes an application entitled LifeShiftr.com, which enables users to contact their local representatives to demand the release of the hostages.
“So use the app, don’t use the app, I don’t give a f*ck, but call your reps! Do it now, do it during a touchdown, do it during halftime, during a tree pose, an armadillo pose, I don’t give a f*ck. Let’s bring them home now!"
Super Bowl 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs bagged the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl match defeating 49ers. Patrick Mahomes threw the touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in a Sin City Super Bowl thriller on Sunday, cementing their status as the latest NFL dynasty.
With Sunday's win, Kansas City Chiefs are now the back-to-back champions.
Pop sensation Taylor Swift was seen in attendance at Sunday's show, cheering for partner Travis Kelce. The Super Bowl is Taylor Swift's 13th Chiefs game -- her favorite number. With her in attendance, the Chiefs have won nine games. After the Chiefs-Ravens, Travis and Taylor celebrated on the field with a hug and a kiss
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!