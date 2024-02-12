Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate released videos, ahead of the Super Bowl, aimed at “raising awareness of the 136 hostages that remain in Hamas captivity". The videos are to be broadcasted on Paramount smart TVs, billboards and via sports and current affairs websites, reported Times of Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, 11 February 2024.

Benjamin Netanyahu government's campaign, which includes video clips, was targeted at smart TVs, outdoor signage in large cities, and current affairs websites, the National Information System said in a statement Sunday.

The effort in “raising awareness" comes as Israel's popularity declines as the death toll in Gaza mounts. The world leaders that had advocated Israel's right to defend after the 7 October multi-pronged attack by Hamas, have now condemned the over 30,000 deaths that Israel has caused in Gaza, citing retaliation.

One of the directorate’s videos, lasting just 15 seconds, features text that reads, “136 seats are still available for Sunday's game. One for each Israeli hostage held captive by Hamas." The video ends, showing in bold letters, “#BringThemHomeNow."

In another video released by the directorate, entitled "Bring All Dads Back Home," the narrator addresses the fathers who are held hostage by Hamas over home footage of some of the fathers currently in captivity.

“To all the dads. The funny ones. The silly ones. The strong ones. The adventurous ones. To all the dads held in captivity by Hamas for over 120 days: we vow to bring you home." The video ends with the hashtag #BRINGALLDADSBACKHOME.

American Jewish comedian and actor Michael Rapaport posted an advertisement to his X, formerly Twitter, account on Thursday wherein he calls for the release of “the 136 hostages who are still being raped and tortured in Gaza by Hamas terrorist scumbags."

In the advertisement, Rapaport promotes an application entitled LifeShiftr.com, which enables users to contact their local representatives to demand the release of the hostages.

“So use the app, don’t use the app, I don’t give a f*ck, but call your reps! Do it now, do it during a touchdown, do it during halftime, during a tree pose, an armadillo pose, I don’t give a f*ck. Let’s bring them home now!"

Super Bowl 2024 The Kansas City Chiefs bagged the Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl match defeating 49ers. Patrick Mahomes threw the touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in a Sin City Super Bowl thriller on Sunday, cementing their status as the latest NFL dynasty.

With Sunday's win, Kansas City Chiefs are now the back-to-back champions.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was seen in attendance at Sunday's show, cheering for partner Travis Kelce. The Super Bowl is Taylor Swift's 13th Chiefs game -- her favorite number. With her in attendance, the Chiefs have won nine games. After the Chiefs-Ravens, Travis and Taylor celebrated on the field with a hug and a kiss

