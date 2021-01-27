Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain announced new measures to reduce foreign travel amid Covid-19 surge
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London

Britain announced new measures to reduce foreign travel amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 10:40 PM IST Reuters

Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk COVID-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation, while those wishing to leave will need to explain why in a process checked before departure

London: Britain announced new measures to reduce travel in and out of the country on Wednesday, hoping that by tightening its borders it can reduce the risk of new variants of the coronavirus spreading and putting its vaccination programme at risk.

London: Britain announced new measures to reduce travel in and out of the country on Wednesday, hoping that by tightening its borders it can reduce the risk of new variants of the coronavirus spreading and putting its vaccination programme at risk.

Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk COVID-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation, while those wishing to leave will need to explain why in a process checked before departure, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to roll out sustained investment in healthcare delivery system: Vardhan

2 min read . 10:53 PM IST

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

4 min read . 10:43 PM IST

On day 1, Secretary of State Blinken commits to rebuilding US diplomacy worldwide

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST

Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk COVID-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation, while those wishing to leave will need to explain why in a process checked before departure, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to roll out sustained investment in healthcare delivery system: Vardhan

2 min read . 10:53 PM IST

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

4 min read . 10:43 PM IST

On day 1, Secretary of State Blinken commits to rebuilding US diplomacy worldwide

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Further details on the "managed isolation process", where people quarantine in hotels, will be provided next week she said, adding that there would also be more police checks on arrivals from elsewhere.

"It is clear that there are still too many people coming in and out of our country each day," she told parliament.

"People should be staying at home, unless they have a valid reason to leave. Going on holiday is not a valid reason."

The list of travel exemptions will also be urgently reviewed, she said, to crack down on movements and ensure only those people with exceptional reasons go abroad.

More restrictions will mean further pain for airlines and the travel industry at a time when many companies are struggling after eleven months of the pandemic.

Airlines UK, which represents British Airways, easyJet and others, repeated calls for government help.

"We can only help connect the UK to the world – and deliver the Global Britain agenda that is so important to our future prosperity – if we have a viable airlines sector," said Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.