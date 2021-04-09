OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Prince Philip death: UK asks public not to gather at royal residences

LONDON : Britain's government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.

"Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal Residences, and continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on minimising travel," a Cabinet Office spokesman said.

"We are supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes should not be laid at Royal Residences at this time."

