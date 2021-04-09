Subscribe
Home >News >World >Prince Philip death: UK asks public not to gather at royal residences

Prince Philip death: UK asks public not to gather at royal residences

Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip. File photo
1 min read . 09:04 PM IST Reuters

Britain's government is supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes should not be laid at Royal Residences at this time, a Cabinet Office spokesman said

LONDON : Britain's government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.

"Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal Residences, and continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on minimising travel," a Cabinet Office spokesman said.

"We are supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes should not be laid at Royal Residences at this time."

