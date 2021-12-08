Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Britain could implement COVID-19 'plan B' as early as Thursday: Report

Britain could implement COVID-19 'plan B' as early as Thursday: Report

1 min read . 05:09 PM IST Reuters

There are rumours of an imminent Quad meeting to discuss imposing Plan B as early as tomorrow morning, Times Radio presenter Tom Newton Dunn said

Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures, including advice to work from home, as early as Thursday, according to a government source cited by Times Radio on Wednesday.

"Rumours abounding of an imminent Quad meeting to discuss imposing Plan B as early as tomorrow morning, meaning Working From Home and COVID passports for large venues. One source tells me it's '85% likely'," Times Radio presenter Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Milliken)

