Britain, EU prepare borders for life after Brexit

A giant parking lot on a disused airfield in southern England. Portable toilets on highways leading to English Channel ports. Thousands of customs officials. And an expensive advertising campaign.

Britain is getting ready for life after Brexit.

The U.K. officially left the European Union in January but has maintained seamless access to the bloc while a trade deal was negotiated. Even with an agreement reached, come Jan. 1, Britain will be cut off from the EU’s customs union and that means for the first time in nearly half a century there will be customs checks on goods traveling between the two economies.

Britain also leaves the EU’s single market—the bloc’s zone of harmonized regulation—which will require further border formalities, for example to certify that food and other exports from the U.K. meet EU standards.

One of the first visible effects of Brexit will be big frontier delays created by increased border bureaucracy.

Some 43% of British exports head to the EU and the government estimates 145,000 British businesses trade directly with the bloc. Governments and businesses on both sides of the channel have already spent billions of dollars to prepare for new formalities at the border. For companies, preparation has been complicated by the fact that, because a deal was still being negotiated into December, they haven’t known what the new rules would be.

Key pinch points will be in the southeastern English county of Kent. In recent years, an average of 7,000 trucks a day, carrying 17% of British trade by value, have passed through the port of Dover, undergoing only minor checks as they embark and disembark on ferries to and from France.

A few miles up the road, the Channel Tunnel handles on average more than 4,300 trucks daily, carried by trains under the seabed. In recent days, both have had a foretaste of what some businesses believe will happen next month as thousands of trucks have been delayed following the French decision to temporarily bar freight traffic from the U.K. as a new variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly through southeast England.

Come January, truck drivers will have to provide much more paperwork to get into the EU. The British government estimates that will require 215 million extra annual customs declarations alone—nearly 600,000 a day.

Michal Gierat, managing director of freight forwarding and customs clearance company WM International Ltd. in Birmingham, England, said that one driver in 100 arriving at the English Channel without the correct paperwork could delay the other 99.

Businesses should prepare for delays, extra costs and paperwork, he said, much of which will be unfamiliar to firms used to seamless trade with the EU. “There are thousands of businesses on both sides of the English Channel who need to start doing things they’ve never done before," Mr. Gierat said.

The British government has been war gaming the likely delays for more than a year and has created a plan, code named “Operation Brock," to manage traffic jams. But overall preparations have been criticized as inadequate by lawmakers.

A committee of the House of Lords, Britain’s upper house of parliament, said earlier this month that IT systems were still being tested, that arrangements to manage traffic in southeastern England had been left too late, that there weren’t enough customs agents to handle customs forms, and the government had been “optimistic in the extreme" in describing its plans.

Britain’s National Audit Office said recently that, as of last January, government departments had already spent at least 4.4 billion pounds, equivalent to $5.9 billion, to prepare for Brexit.

To ease pressure on traders, the U.K. has said that it would delay imposing full import controls until July. But the EU hasn’t said it would reciprocate, raising concerns of holdups heading to the continent. With trucks shuttling to and fro, delays getting into the EU mean delays returning.

Holdups could hamper deliveries of fresh foods and medicines, including vaccines from factories in the EU needed for the Covid-19 pandemic. To handle medicine and vaccine deliveries after Jan. 1, the British government has awarded contracts together worth £77.6 million to four ferry operators to carry more than 3,000 trucks weekly into eight British ports less likely to suffer disruption.

Extensive excavation work is under way in Kent to install several huge parking lots to hold overflows of trucks. Dover port is built near a cliff so there isn’t extra space for trucks to park or for customs checks to be processed, meaning checks will be made inland.

At Sevington, 21 miles from Dover, a 93-acre site of farmland is being cleared to build an inland border facility. Work is also under way at Manston airport, 20 miles from Dover, to turn a vast disused runway into a temporary holding pen for waiting trucks.

Portable toilets are being installed for drivers on port routes, though the House of Lords panel said that the plans were insufficient and that a lack of facilities “has predictable and unsanitary, not to mention dangerous, outcomes."

Truck drivers will also need to apply online for special permits allowing them to circulate near Dover, with fines for those who don’t comply.

The government, which has banned official use of the word “Brexit," has launched an expensive advertising campaign advising traders to prepare for the changes.

It also has told U.K. businesses to use customs agents to handle new formalities, but needs to find up to 50,000 agents to process customs forms. The government funded a new U.K. Customs Academy to train some of those staff but it is unclear how many are now trained.

On the other side of the channel, European officials have put in place new customs officials and infrastructure but acknowledge problems could quickly arise.

For Rotterdam, Europe’s largest seaport, 10% of its business is with the U.K. Now, this trade faces “old-fashioned border controls and customs formalities," the port authority says. It says truck drivers who haven’t digitally registered won’t be allowed at ferry terminals. It has created new parking areas with hundreds of spaces for those without correct documentation.

The Dutch government hired around 930 extra customs officials and beefed up border police and its food-safety agency to carry out agricultural checks. Authorities mailed 76,000 businesses to prepare them. Yet the government has warned that “customs procedures may cause congestion in and around the terminals."

In France, local authorities have spent significant sums to ensure that the ports of Calais and Dunkirk remain competitive after Brexit, says Paul-François Schira, an official in charge of Brexit for the Hauts-de-France region in northern France.

The government has recruited 680 people to prepare, according to local authorities, including 270 customs officers, 230 veterinary inspectors and 180 border guards. Local authorities have also invested 40 million euros, equivalent to $49 million, in new infrastructure to speed up border controls, and plan to spend another €30 million in the near future. Still, authorities expect bottlenecks in Calais in the first few months.

“We are trying to ensure that it’s not too brutal, but there will be a shock," Mr. Schira said. “It could be painful at the beginning."

Belgium has hired and trained 386 additional customs officers and law-enforcement officials, an increase of around 10%. Staff will be doubled at the Zeebrugge port, where trade with Britain is the main business.

Kristian Vanderwaeren, head of the Belgian Customs and Excise Administration at the Finance Ministry, says authorities are prepared for 100 additional physical container checks a day because of Brexit. Checks can easily last 90 minutes and often involve a dozen officials.

The customs administration also contacted 20,000 companies to make sure they were prepared for the changes, registering an additional 7,000 to trade with the U.K. after January. The customs authorities have also decided to waive fines for companies who make accidental mistakes on customs forms for the first two months.

Yet Mr. Vanderwaeren says risks include problems with the new U.K. IT systems, which could lead to huge delays in clearing trucks in Belgium to board to the U.K. Also, around 50% of the products that ship to the U.K. from Zeebrugge come from non-Belgian companies and authorities are less certain these firms will be properly prepared.

