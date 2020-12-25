Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain, EU prepare borders for life after Brexit
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters

Britain, EU prepare borders for life after Brexit

7 min read . 12:06 AM IST Max Colchester , Stephen Fidler , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal

Both sides are spending huge sums on parking lots, portable toilets along highways and thousands of new customs officials

A giant parking lot on a disused airfield in southern England. Portable toilets on highways leading to English Channel ports. Thousands of customs officials. And an expensive advertising campaign.

Britain is getting ready for life after Brexit.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Here’s what Britain’s Brexit trade deal with the EU will change

3 min read . 24 Dec 2020

British finance sector's 'EU passport' set to expire

2 min read . 24 Dec 2020

Mint Lite | Daniel Pearl, youth joblessness, IBM, Organic meat and more

4 min read . 24 Dec 2020

Brexit trade deal will lessen, but not kill, the economic pain

3 min read . 24 Dec 2020
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.