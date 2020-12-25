Britain, EU prepare borders for life after Brexit

Britain, EU prepare borders for life after Brexit7 min read . 12:06 AM IST
Both sides are spending huge sums on parking lots, portable toilets along highways and thousands of new customs officials
A giant parking lot on a disused airfield in southern England. Portable toilets on highways leading to English Channel ports. Thousands of customs officials. And an expensive advertising campaign.
Britain is getting ready for life after Brexit.
