As Britain battles an inflationary spiral brought about by faltering productivity of the country's labour force, Ukraine war, Covid pandemic and other factors, the British government has asked doctors to write sick notes to fewer employees, according to UK daily The Telegraph .

On 2 February, the Bank of England hiked the interest rates a half point, saying more increases will be needed if similar condition persists in future. The decision marked the 10th increase since the BOE started hiking in December 2021, bringing the key rate to its highest since 2008.

A recent survey reported by Bloomberg also shows three-quarters of London’s workers would rather quit their jobs than return to the office full-time.

At such a point, the British government has been forced to ask doctors to issue fewer sick notes for employees. People now deemed ill enough to get a sick note would instead be "helped" to remain in work under plans, The Telegraph reported.

British cabinet ministers including Jeremy Hunt, and other have flagged the fact that there is a significant increase of economic inactivity in the British economy – as well as the number of people signed off work with long-term conditions.

Notably, this also comes after Britain adopted the four days a week work mode, wherein individuals were expected to work longer hours four four says instead of five days.

The Bloomberg Intellegence survey had also shown that 73% Londoners said they’d seek alternative employment if told to work five days a week on-site. Four in 10 of those workers would need a raise of at least 16% to reconsider their position.

UK is also facing a significant shortage of labour. The Bank of England’s August 2022 Monetary Policy Report noted that labour demand was now above pre-pandemic levels, but while labour supply was still below pre-pandemic levels.

Official figures in the Labour Force Survey show that 2.32 million people were signed off with long-term health conditions last summer, up from 1.95 million before the pandemic in 2019.

Experts have suggested that the sudden shortage of labours have been induced by Brexit, which has curbed the free movement of individuals, while the British government scampers to fill the increasing void.