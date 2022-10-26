Britain PM richer than King Charles! Rishi Sunak sits on fortune of £730,000,000

According to the Sunday Times, the source of their wealth comes from “technology and hedge fund," implying the remaining £40 million may originate from Sunak’s time as a partner at hedge funds Children’s Investment Fund Management and Theleme Partners, or from his time as director of Catamaran Ventures, the investment firm also owned by his father-in-law, which he led from 2013 to 2015 before going into politics.

