Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths1 min read . 09:47 PM IST
Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths
LONDON : Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test.
LONDON : Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test.
That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths.
That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths.
The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday's total due to a technical isssue.
The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday's total due to a technical isssue.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!