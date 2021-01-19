OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain reports record 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths
An elderly couple arrive to attend a Covid-19 vaccination centre (AFP)
An elderly couple arrive to attend a Covid-19 vaccination centre (AFP)

Britain reports record 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 11:04 PM IST Reuters

  • The number was steeply up from the 599 deaths reported on Monday
  • There were 33,355 new cases recorded, down from the 37,535 reported on Monday

Britain reported a record number of deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, government figures showed, with 1,610 people dying within 28 days of positive coronavirus test, eclipsing a previous peak set last week.

The number was steeply up from the 599 deaths reported on Monday. There is often a lag in reporting new deaths after the weekend.

There were 33,355 new cases recorded, down from the 37,535 reported on Monday.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

