Britain reports record 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths

Britain reports record 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths1 min read . 11:04 PM IST
- The number was steeply up from the 599 deaths reported on Monday
- There were 33,355 new cases recorded, down from the 37,535 reported on Monday
Britain reported a record number of deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, government figures showed, with 1,610 people dying within 28 days of positive coronavirus test, eclipsing a previous peak set last week.
Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality
The number was steeply up from the 599 deaths reported on Monday. There is often a lag in reporting new deaths after the weekend.
There were 33,355 new cases recorded, down from the 37,535 reported on Monday.
