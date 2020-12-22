Britain reports record number of new covid-19 infections, 691 deaths

Britain reports record number of new covid-19 infections, 691 deaths1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 11:55 PM IST
- Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, both up markedly from a day before
LONDON : Britain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.
Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, both up markedly from a day before.
Long-haul Covid patients put hope in experimental drugs4 min read . 12:09 AM IST
Covid spurs families to shun nursing homes, a shift that appears long lasting10 min read . 12:09 AM IST
Tech worker turns hobby into a startup nearing unicorn status4 min read . 12:02 AM IST
US consumer confidence stumbles; COVID-19 sapping economic momentum4 min read . 22 Dec 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers said on Saturday a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible, was spreading rapidly in Britain, although it was not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness.
The authorities have since brought in tight social mixing restrictions measures for London, southeast England and Wales while plans to ease curbs over Christmas across the nation have been dramatically scaled back or scrapped altogether.
Many countries have also closed their borders to Britain due to concern over the mutated strain of the coronavirus.
Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said ministers had been very proactive over bringing in preventative measures to encourage people to stay at time throughout the Christmas period.
"The government has consistently throughout this year been ahead of the curve in terms of proactive measures with regards to coronavirus," she told BBC radio.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.