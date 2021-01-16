Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 09:59 PM IST
The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590
LONDON: Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.
The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Bhutan, Lanka PMs congratulate Modi as India launches COVID-19 vaccine drive2 min read . 11:21 PM IST
Bird flu: Sanitation, surveillance drill intensified in Delhi National Zoological Park2 min read . 11:16 PM IST
What US-Europe relations under Biden may look like4 min read . 11:09 PM IST
Portuguese finance minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting top EU1 min read . 11:06 PM IST
Some 41,346 people tested positive, down from 55,761 on Friday and the lowest daily total since Dec. 27.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×