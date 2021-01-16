OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll
Pedestrians walk on a near-deserted Westminster Bridge in central London during the third nationwide novel coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown (AFP)
Pedestrians walk on a near-deserted Westminster Bridge in central London during the third nationwide novel coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown (AFP)

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 09:59 PM IST Reuters

The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590

LONDON: Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.

The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medical worker inoculates a doctor with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad on January 16, 2021. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Bhutan, Lanka PMs congratulate Modi as India launches COVID-19 vaccine drive

2 min read . 11:21 PM IST
Workers spray to sanitize the area in front of bird enclosure as Delhi National Zoological Park shuts down temporarily amid bird flu in Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Bird flu: Sanitation, surveillance drill intensified in Delhi National Zoological Park

2 min read . 11:16 PM IST
US President-elect Joe Biden

What US-Europe relations under Biden may look like

4 min read . 11:09 PM IST
Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao

Portuguese finance minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting top EU

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST

Some 41,346 people tested positive, down from 55,761 on Friday and the lowest daily total since Dec. 27.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout