Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll1 min read . 09:59 PM IST
The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590
LONDON: Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.
LONDON: Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.
The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.
The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.
Some 41,346 people tested positive, down from 55,761 on Friday and the lowest daily total since Dec. 27.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.