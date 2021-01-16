Subscribe
Home >News >World >Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll
Pedestrians walk on a near-deserted Westminster Bridge in central London during the third nationwide novel coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Reuters

The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590

LONDON: Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.

LONDON: Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.

The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.

The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test rose by 1,295 to 88,590.

Some 41,346 people tested positive, down from 55,761 on Friday and the lowest daily total since Dec. 27.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

