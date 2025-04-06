Britain condemns Israel’s detention of two UK MPs: Who are Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed? Why was their entry blocked?

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday criticised Israel's actions as “unacceptable” and deeply troubling after two UK lawmakers were detained and denied entry.

As reported by AFP, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, both members of the ruling Labour Party, were stopped upon their arrival from London and subsequently deported, according to British media reports.

“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Lammy said in a statement, AFP reported.

"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK government's focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”

Who are Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed? Yuan Yang was elected as the MP for Earley and Woodley in 2024, marking the first-ever election in the newly created constituency. She is the first Chinese-born Brit to be elected to Parliament and the second of Chinese ethnicity, following Conservative MP Alan Mak.

Abtisam Mohamed was elected as a Labour MP for Sheffield Central in July of the previous year, becoming the first Arab woman to be elected to Parliament.

It is to be further noted that the Labour Party has already halted certain British arms shipments due to concerns related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Why were UK MPs detained in Israel? Yang, and Mohamed, both arrived in Israel on a flight from Luton, England, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, accompanied by two aides.

According to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry cited by Sky News and Politics UK, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were denied entry to Israel due to suspicions that they planned to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred.”

As reported by the Times of Israel, during their interrogation, the MPs—both known for supporting a boycott of Israel—claimed they were part of an official UK parliamentary delegation. This claim was later debunked as no Israeli authority verified such a delegation's existence. Thus, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel ordered the denial of entry for all four individuals, citing legal grounds, and directed their deportation, according to the population authority.

Since the resumption of military operations last month, which ended a brief truce in its conflict with Hamas, Israel has been attempting to seize territory in the Gaza Strip. This strategy is aimed at pressuring militants to release hostages still held captive.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, 1,249 people have died since Israel intensified its bombing campaign last month, raising the total death toll since the war began to 50,609.

The October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that ignited the conflict resulted in 1,218 deaths, mostly civilians, based on an AFP count using official Israeli data.