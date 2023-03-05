Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure

Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM IST
British military intelligence on Saturday said Ukraine's forces defending the eastern city of Bakhmut are facing increasing pressure from Russian forces
Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut are facing increasingly strong pressure from Russian forces, British military intelligence said on Saturday, with intense fighting taking place in and around the eastern city.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×