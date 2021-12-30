LONDON : The authorities of United Kingdom are set top open temporary temporary field hospitals to manage a possible over crowding of inpatients, the National Health Service(NHS) said Thursday.

Britain has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. the national health service said Thursday.

The daily cases in the country surged 183,000 on Wednesday.

Cases started rising after the highly transmissible new coronavirus variant Omicron was detected in the country.

The UK has been one of Europe's worst hit countries with a death toll of 148,089.

“The NHS is setting up new Nightingale surge hubs at hospitals across the country as part of preparations for a potential wave of Omicron admissions," the health service informed.

These will be temporary structures that can contain at least 100 patients.

These structures will be erected in the grounds of eight hospitals across Britain.

The extra beds has been designed for patients recovering from the infection. This would include those who have tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

This move aims to free up space and staff to treat large numbers of virus cases.

NHS England informed that, “The move comes as hospitals are using hotels, hospices and care homes to safely discharge as many people who are medically fit to leave as possible."

"Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing," National Medical Director Stephen Powis said.

NHS trsuts have been on the scout looking for areas such as gyms and education centres that can be converted to accommodate patients and more Nightingale sites could be added to create up to 4,000 “super surge" beds across the country.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We hope the Nightingale surge hubs at hospitals will not have to be used but it is absolutely right that we prepare for all scenarios and increase capacity".

(With input from agencies)

