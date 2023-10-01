Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Britain signs 4 billion pound deal to build attack submarines

Livemint

  • Defence minister Grant Shapps says Britain has signed contracts with leading British businesses to drive forward and develop the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the British Navy

British defence minister Grant Shapps.

Britain on Sunday announced a 4 billion pound ($4.9 billion) deal to build attack submarines.

“Our ultimate national insurance is of course our at at-sea nuclear deterrent," British defence minister Grant Shapps told the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

“Today, I can announce we have signed contracts with leading British businesses to drive forward and develop the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the British Navy."

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 08:30 PM IST
