Britain signs 4 billion pound deal to build attack submarines

Britain on Sunday announced a 4 billion pound ($4.9 billion) deal to build attack submarines.
“Our ultimate national insurance is of course our at at-sea nuclear deterrent," British defence minister Grant Shapps told the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.
“Today, I can announce we have signed contracts with leading British businesses to drive forward and develop the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the British Navy."
