Britain on Sunday announced a 4 billion pound ($4.9 billion) deal to build attack submarines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our ultimate national insurance is of course our at at-sea nuclear deterrent," British defence minister Grant Shapps told the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

“Today, I can announce we have signed contracts with leading British businesses to drive forward and develop the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the British Navy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

