OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain tightens travel restrictions with hotel quarantine, prison threat
A passenger exits a Covid-19 testing centre at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport in west London on February 9, 2021. - Travellers arriving in Britain from abroad will have to take two coronavirus tests during quarantine, the government confirmed on Tuesday. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (AFP)
A passenger exits a Covid-19 testing centre at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport in west London on February 9, 2021. - Travellers arriving in Britain from abroad will have to take two coronavirus tests during quarantine, the government confirmed on Tuesday. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (AFP)

Britain tightens travel restrictions with hotel quarantine, prison threat

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 08:00 PM IST Sarah Young , Reuters

Health secretary Matt Hancock said people could be sent to prison and fined up to 10,000 pounds ($14,000) if they broke the rules which come into force on Feb. 15

LONDON : Britain said it would bring in tighter border controls next week against new variants of the coronavirus, requiring hotel quarantine for arrivals and threatening rule-breakers with up to 10 years in jail and fines.

Under lockdown rules, holidays are banned, and testing regimes and quarantine are already in place for travellers, but the government said on Tuesday it would bring in extra measures due to the risk of new variants on which vaccines may not work.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Millions of Americans, especially among low-income groups, are still suffering the full effects of the slump, and that’s why the government says another round of spending is vital

Biden presidency puts big bet on run-it-hot economics

5 min read . 09:30 PM IST
The number of tests conducted has touched 20.2 crores or 146,802 per million in India

Average daily covid-19 deaths decline by 55%, shows gov data

2 min read . 09:27 PM IST
The newborn baby of Briggite Perez (19) is seen while resting on a stretcher before being transferred to the nursery at the University Hospital of Caracas on December 26, 2020. - Infant mortality in Venezuela increased 30.12% in 2016, with 11,466 deaths of children aged 0 to 1 year, and maternal mortality soared 65%, according to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Health. (Photo by Yadira PEREZ / AFP)

Mint Lite | China low fertility trap, Chamoli rescue operations, Mars & more

4 min read . 09:24 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray was speaking at the inaugural session of Colaba Conversation, a conference organised by the Observer Research Foundation to discuss policy issues affecting the city, the country and world. (HT File)

Maha CM pushes Haffkine to start research on COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 09:21 PM IST

Health secretary Matt Hancock said people could be sent to prison and fined up to 10,000 pounds ($14,000) if they broke the rules which come into force on Feb. 15.

"Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to conceal that they've been in a country on the 'red list' in the 10 days before arrival here, will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years," he told parliament.

British and Irish nationals arriving in England from the most high-risk countries, those on the "red list" such as South Africa, would need to pay 1,750 pounds and spend the minimum 10-day quarantine in an assigned hotel, Hancock said.

The government, already criticised for being slow to bring in tougher border measures, said it had contracted 16 hotels for an initial 4,600 rooms and would secure more as needed.

The tighter restrictions prompted a new cry for help from airlines and airports, already brought to their knees by the pandemic.

Arrivals in England must currently have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the past three days and then self isolate for 10 days from departure. The government would introduce a requirement for additional tests, Hancock said.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout