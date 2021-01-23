OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions: Report
London : Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a coronavirus press conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday Jan. 22, 2021. Johnson announced that the new variant of COVID-19, which was first discovered in the south of England, may be linked with an increase in the mortality rate. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000001B) (AP)
London : Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a coronavirus press conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday Jan. 22, 2021. Johnson announced that the new variant of COVID-19, which was first discovered in the south of England, may be linked with an increase in the mortality rate. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000001B) (AP)

Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions: Report

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 04:03 PM IST Reuters

The government is considering making it mandatory for travellers to spend 10-day quarantine period in a hotel for which they would have to pay, as a way to enforce the quarantine rules, reports BBC

London: British ministers are to discuss on Monday further tightening travel restrictions, the BBC reported on Saturday, adding that people arriving in the country could be required to quarantine in hotels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: People walk on the street in Oslo, Norway March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos/File Photo

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

India should have four capitals on rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Health workers seen wearing personal protective equipment amid coronavirus outbreak.

New Covid strain in India: 150 people infected with UK virus variant, says govt

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran to begin Covid-19 vaccinations in coming weeks: President Rouhani

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST

Britain's current restrictions ban most international travel while new rules introduced earlier in January require a negative coronavirus test before departure for most people arriving, as well as a period of quarantine.

The government is considering making it mandatory for travellers to spend that 10-day quarantine period in a hotel for which they would have to pay, as a way to enforce the quarantine rules, the BBC said.

Amid growing worries about new COVID-19 variants, critics of Britain's current quarantine policy say it is not sufficiently enforced.

Stricter border rules would be a fresh blow for the aviation and travel sectors, already under great financial strain from close to a year of COVID-19 restrictions and minimal revenues.

In England, the 10-day quarantine requirement can be reduced if the traveller has a negative COVID-19 test after five days, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have slightly different rules.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout